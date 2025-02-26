Aloha, American Idol fans! The cast and crew of the new season of the reality singing competition are filming in Hawaii, and thanks to social media we're getting a sneak peek of new judge Carrie Underwood on set.

In a video posted by @backgrid, the show's new addition is seen posing and hitting her marks while walking in front of the cameras.

Underwood dressed for the tropical occasion in a lime green and sky blue ombre gown, topped off with a floral lei. Her hair is styled in waves, with half of it pulled up, revealing more flowers tucked behind her left ear.

At one point, she waves to the crowd as they shout her name:

Underwood isn't the only one in the Aloha state: Fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie also made the trek, as did host Ryan Seacrest. The cast, crew and contestants have all relocated to the Aulani Resort and Spa in Ko Olina for a handful of episodes.

American Idol began filming a chunk of the show at the Disney-owned property when ABC took over the reality singing competition in 2018. Prior to that, the show ran on FOX.

When Does American Idol Come Back?

The upcoming installment of American Idol marks Underwood's first season back on the show since winning Season 4 in 2005. Although she has performed on the series since then, this is her first time to judge the competition.

Season 23 of American Idol premierea on Sunday, March 9. Fans can tune in each Sunday at 8PM ET on ABC.

