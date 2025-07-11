Carrie Underwood took some time to make sure her youngest son, Jake, got what he asked for, and it's quite possibly the most American mom thing ever.

Underwood shared some pictures with fans via her Instagram Stories, as she often does when she's hard at work in the kitchen.

This time, she crafted a homemade apple pie, just because her little boy asked for it.

"Jake asked me to make him an apple pie," she writes in text over the pre-cooked photo of her masterpiece.

Let's take a moment to admire how cute it is that her 6-year-old son really doesn't yet grasp how large his mama's celebrity status is — he's just a regular kiddo asking for a sweet treat.

While many moms would have to grab their keys and head to the grocery store for pie filling, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker has been preparing for this moment.

Underwood simply went to her panty to retrieve some of the apple preserve that she'd previously canned from her own homegrown apples.

She couldn't help but flex when she revealed the finished product, writing: "I canned this pie filling with the last batch of orchard apples."

There's not a single thing more American than a warm apple pie in the middle of summer, and the fact that this one was homemade by one of country music's biggest voices probably made it taste that much better.

Of course, Jake just cares that it was made lovingly by mom.

When Farmer Underwood isn't preserving her own fruit or baking pies, she is either tending to her vegetables or making sure her sheep don't get too rowdy.

This is all taking place during her off time from filming American Idol. Her Las Vegas residency, Reflection at Resorts World Theatre, finished in April.

