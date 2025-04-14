Carrie Underwood just gave the final show performance of her long-running Las Vegas residency, Reflection at Resorts World Theatre, and she couldn't hold in her emotions at the end.

The country star was tearful as the curtain drew to a close on her final night.

For the "Before He Cheats" singer, her Las Vegas residency proved to be really beneficial at this point in her career. She had a successful three-year run, and her fans came from all over the world to see her perform.

Carrie Underwood crying @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

As the final song played, it was cinematic: Underwood was getting drenched by a waterfall onstage, and emotionally remarked to the crowd: "Thank you very much for coming out tonight."

She then wiped away some tears (and water from the rain feature), and let herself have an ugly cry. The Grammy winner was the very first to headline the stage at Resorts World after it opened in December 2021.

Carrie Underwood crying @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

Reflecting on her Reflection residency previously, Underwood expressed how grateful she is to fans who made it a possibility:

"These past 3 years have gone by so fast! I've had the absolute best time performing our show, and am extremely proud of what we created," she wrote on Instagram when she announced the final shows. "Thank you to all the fans that have come out to see us from all over the world and continue to show us love."

Fans seem to agree that the residency is one of the highlights of Underwood's career, writing in the comments section of her post:

"I’ve honestly never experienced a crowd like that. It wasn’t just applause between songs — it was stillness, tears, people visibly moved. And not just once. Multiple moments. You didn’t just perform — you cracked something open in that room. It felt like we all collectively let go of something. That night left an imprint. Thank you for going there with us."

"Hands down, one of the best shows I have ever seen. I even saw it twice, because she is such an incredible performer."

"This made me so emotional. Thank you for sure an amazing concert"

Carrie Underwood @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

Though Reflection has officially wrapped, Underwood is staying busy. As a judge on American Idol, Underwood will soon be busy with the live shows.

