20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood has been busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005.

In addition to building a music empire and raking in countless awards, the country singer has branched out into acting roles and entrepreneurial ventures.

When Was Carrie Underwood on American Idol?

As a college student at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., Underwood auditioned for American Idol. She would eventually graduate magna cum laude in 2006, but not before capturing America's hearts while competing on the show.

The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer sang Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" for a panel of judges that consisted of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Her audition also revealed her hidden talent: Clucking like a chicken.

Watch Underwood's Idol audition here:

What Has Carrie Underwood Done Since American Idol?

Underwood has become one of the most successful artists to come through the reality singing competition. In 2022, she was named the richest artist to come through Idol – at the time, her net worth was listed at a staggering $140 million, according to Music Mayhem.

That number quadrupled Kelly Clarkson's net worth of $35 million, which was good enough for second place. Jennifer Hudson rounded out the top three at $30 million on that list.

In addition to releasing nine studio albums and embarking on seven tours, the "Cry Pretty" singer has taken on a handful of acting roles on both big and small screens.

Underwood has also launched a few businesses and a philanthropic organization called CATS to support her hometown of Checotah, Okla.

Carrie Underwood to Judge on American Idol in 2025

The "If I Didn't Love You" hitmaker is set to return to the show that started it all, just in time for the 20th anniversary of her victory. She is replacing Katy Perry as a judge and will sit next to fellow country singer Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

It's not her first appearance on the show since her win: In 2018 she joined the Top 5 contestants — which included country singer Gabby Barrett — as they sang her song "See You Again." She also performed her song "Southbound" during the Idol finale in 2019.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on American Idol.

Jess hosts the syndicated radio show, Taste of Country Weekend, which can be heard on country stations nationwide. Tune in for all of the best new country music, spotlights on new tracks and emerging artists, plus Double-Downs on all of your favorites. The weekend is always better with a little Taste of Country in it.