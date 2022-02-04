Carrie Underwood Tops List of Richest ‘American Idol’ Alumni

According to a new report, Carrie Underwood is by far the wealthiest of all the musicians ever to compete on American Idol.

As a new season of Idol gets ready to kick off on Feb. 27, it's natural to reminisce about the talent that has graced that iconic stage. Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and even country artist Kellie Pickler all competed on the show at one point or another. Each has been able to navigate the music world fairly well since their time on the show.

However, no one can touch the level of success Underwood has had. According to Music Mahem, Underwood's net worth is currently $140 million, making the "If I Didn't Love You" singer by far the most successful ex-Idol competitor.

Clarkson sits at No. 2 on the list with a net worth of $35 million, and Hudson is at No. 3 with a $30 million net worth. Pickler is the sole other country star in the Top 10, coming in at No. 8 with a net worth of $7 million. Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry, Jordan Sparks, Elliott Yamin, David Archuleta and David Cook also made the cut.

Underwood's music career has amassed multiple Platinum singles and albums, sold-out tours and countless awards, including seven Grammys.

The singer has also launched quite a few successful side hustles. She works with a handful of retail giants, including her partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods on an athletic apparel line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. She has also provided the NFL's Sunday Night Football theme song since replacing Faith Hill in 2013. She even has her own fitness app, fit52 with Carrie Underwood

The Season 4 winner of American Idol also has more Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency dates for 2022. She'll take the stage at Resorts World Theatre on March 23, 25, 26 and 30, April 1-2 and May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. Underwood added the May dates after a successful stint in December. It's her first Vegas residency.

It may also be time for a new album. Although Underwood gave fans a Christmas album and a gospel album in the last two years, it's been nearly four years since her last country album. Cry Pretty was released in 2018.