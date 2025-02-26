Ever wonder how Carrie Underwood pulls off those quick costume changes in the middle of her set?

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), the singer uploaded a peek into what it's like backstage at her Las Vegas residency when she ducks offstage for a quick breather in between songs.

It's all business for Underwood and her glam team as she pops in from the other side of a curtain, handing her guitar off to someone waiting in the wings.

A sip or two of water, a makeup touch-up and a wardrobe adjustment from a stylist is all she's got time for during this break, but Underwood also gives the camera a quick smile before it's back to the stage to continue the show.

This pause in the show happens in between Underwood's performances of "Church Bells" and "Blown Away." While she's offstage, you can hear the transition music between the two songs vamping in the background.

Underwood's a hard-working woman, and she doesn't waste time: Start to finish, this break from the stage is under a minute long.

It's also no wonder Underwood looks so practiced in this clip. Her Reflection Las Vegas residency has been running for three years now, though she's set to conclude it in the spring.

Read More: Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas Residency is Coming to an End

The final shows will take place between March 26-April 12. After that, you'll be able to catch Underwood as a judge on American Idol: She's taking a seat at the judging panel for the first time this season, 20 years after winning the show and launching her own country career.