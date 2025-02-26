Carrie Underwood&#8217;s Backstage Routine Shows What a Pro She Is [Watch]

Carrie Underwood’s Backstage Routine Shows What a Pro She Is [Watch]

Theo Wargo, Getty Images / Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Ever wonder how Carrie Underwood pulls off those quick costume changes in the middle of her set?

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), the singer uploaded a peek into what it's like backstage at her Las Vegas residency when she ducks offstage for a quick breather in between songs.

It's all business for Underwood and her glam team as she pops in from the other side of a curtain, handing her guitar off to someone waiting in the wings.

A sip or two of water, a makeup touch-up and a wardrobe adjustment from a stylist is all she's got time for during this break, but Underwood also gives the camera a quick smile before it's back to the stage to continue the show.

This pause in the show happens in between Underwood's performances of "Church Bells" and "Blown Away." While she's offstage, you can hear the transition music between the two songs vamping in the background.

Underwood's a hard-working woman, and she doesn't waste time: Start to finish, this break from the stage is under a minute long.

It's also no wonder Underwood looks so practiced in this clip. Her Reflection Las Vegas residency has been running for three years now, though she's set to conclude it in the spring.

Read More: Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas Residency is Coming to an End

The final shows will take place between March 26-April 12. After that, you'll be able to catch Underwood as a judge on American Idol: She's taking a seat at the judging panel for the first time this season, 20 years after winning the show and launching her own country career.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos

More From Taste of Country