Carrie Underwood says she's releasing a Christmas album in 2020.

The country superstar delivered the good news on Wednesday (June 3), during a virtual fan club party that she hosted to replace the full-scale fan club party she would normally hold during this week during CMA Fest. Country Now reports that Underwood gave fans the news while sitting on her sofa at home, revealing that she's been working on tracks for the project since she concluded her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in 2019.

Underwood told fans she intends to release the project — her first full-length Christmas album — before the holiday season in 2020. The singer has yet to share any of the details about the project or the song selections in public.

Underwood previously recorded Do You Hear What I Hear," “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night” for a special holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album, which she released as a Walmart exclusive in 2007. She's currently at country radio with her latest single, "Drinking Alone," which is the fourth single from Cry Pretty.

Underwood also released a fitness book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, on March 3, but in recent months she's mostly been in quarantine in Nashville, where she's been making some appearances from home and sharing highlights of her time with her husband and two sons.

