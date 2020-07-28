Carrie Underwood truly sees her first Christmas album as a gift, both to fans and to God. That's why, the country superstar says, she named the record My Gift.

"I love music, I love singing," Underwood shared when she first announced her holiday project in mid-July. "That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do ... and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus."

My Gift, due out on Sept. 25, will be a mix of both original songs and Christmas favorites, on which Underwood will emphasize her Christian faith and the spiritual importance of the holiday.

"Now more than ever, we all need to focus on what Christmas is about, rely more on our family," Underwood says, alluding to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has upended "normal" life in 2020, "and even though it has been a tough year, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can come during the worst times or the most stressful times. And it makes you more thankful for the things that you do have."

Underwood first revealed that she was working on a Christmas album in June, during a virtual fan club party. Further details, including the album's tracklisting and producer, have not yet been revealed.

Underwood previously recorded "Do You Hear What I Hear," “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night” for a special holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album, which she released as a Walmart exclusive in 2007. However, My Gift will be her first official, full-length Christmas album.