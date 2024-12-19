I Think Carrie Underwood Wins Christmas This Year With Her New Manicure [Pictures]
When you're Carrie Underwood, everything you do has to be top-notch, nails included.
The country star is celebrating the Christmas time of year with some of the cutest nails you have ever seen.
Let's do a nail-by-nail breakdown of her exquisite Christmas manicure, starting with the thumb nail: This has a pink base with a beautifully hand-painted red Christmas bow on it, as if her thumb is a package waiting to be unwrapped.
Next, the "Southbound" singer's pointer finger. If you are lacking any Christmas spirit this year, take a look at this gorgeously-painted wreath upon Underwood's pointer finger! The detail on the bad boy is incredible.
Moving onto the naughty finger, the middle one: Underwood has the most delicious-looking candy cane hand-painted on this nail. We send our best of luck wishes to Underwood to not try to take a bite.
On her ring finger is a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree. Possibly even a Frasier fur, decked out with jingle bells and lights, although the lights sadly don't light up. Maybe next year, Carrie?
Last, but certainly not least, Underwood's pinky finger is a friendly gingerbread man. This guy has all of the details of a cookie that Underwood might bake herself. He looks like he is happy and ready to open some presents.
Underwood, in my opinion, takes the fruitcake home with the win for best Christmas manicure this year.
