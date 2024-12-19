When you're Carrie Underwood, everything you do has to be top-notch, nails included.

The country star is celebrating the Christmas time of year with some of the cutest nails you have ever seen.

Let's do a nail-by-nail breakdown of her exquisite Christmas manicure, starting with the thumb nail: This has a pink base with a beautifully hand-painted red Christmas bow on it, as if her thumb is a package waiting to be unwrapped.

Next, the "Southbound" singer's pointer finger. If you are lacking any Christmas spirit this year, take a look at this gorgeously-painted wreath upon Underwood's pointer finger! The detail on the bad boy is incredible.

Moving onto the naughty finger, the middle one: Underwood has the most delicious-looking candy cane hand-painted on this nail. We send our best of luck wishes to Underwood to not try to take a bite.

On her ring finger is a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree. Possibly even a Frasier fur, decked out with jingle bells and lights, although the lights sadly don't light up. Maybe next year, Carrie?

Last, but certainly not least, Underwood's pinky finger is a friendly gingerbread man. This guy has all of the details of a cookie that Underwood might bake herself. He looks like he is happy and ready to open some presents.

@CarrieUnderood, Instagram @CarrieUnderood, Instagram loading...

Underwood, in my opinion, takes the fruitcake home with the win for best Christmas manicure this year.

