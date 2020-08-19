Carrie Underwood's closets are the kinds of personal spaces we all aspire to. The country superstar certainly isn't lacking for storage for her extensive wardrobe — but there's one thing in particular about her closet that is sheer genius.

Underwood shot to fame by winning American Idol's fourth season in 2005, and one of the first things she did with her reported million-dollar deal for a recording contract was to buy herself a very nice house in the affluent Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., about 45 minutes outside of Nashville. She paid $384,000 for the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in a private gated community.

Underwood married hockey player Mike Fisher in July of 2010, and they lived together in a 7,000-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, Tenn., that she had owned since 2007. One of the highlights of the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home is a master suite that is a dream come true, with an extraordinary attached master bathroom featuring a soaking tub and his-and-hers sinks, as well as a truly incredible master closet that is like several rooms in one.

Photos show the master closet features a round dressing bench, as well as a ladder to access items on the higher shelves. But that's just the beginning — an elaborate spiral staircase leads to an entire second story of the closet. On the other side of the closet's lower level is a seating area that features a plush loveseat, a desk with a lighted mirror for applying makeup and more storage, making it one of the coolest celebrity closets we've ever seen.

It still pales in comparison to the closet in Underwood and Fisher's dream home, which they spent several years planning and building before they finally moved in in 2018.

Underwood posted a selfie to social media from inside her closet in June of 2020, showing a space that is too large for a picture to capture. Judging by what is visible, Underwood's current closet is larger than most master suites, and it features high ceilings with shelves going all the way up, with a librarian's ladder to access the higher shelves.

The closet also boasts double doors and beautiful hardwood floors, but the coolest feature is probably a washer and located out in the middle of the closet, leaving plenty of room to walk around them and access the various hangers and shelves, so there's no need to carry laundry to and from other areas of the house.

