Prepare to be dazzled by Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The vibes surrounding the album have been sparkly, to say the least, and fans can expect to see that same glitz and glamor reflected in her tour outfits.

In fact, the country singer is willing to sacrifice her own comfort for some show-stopping looks on stage.

"If it looks fabulous enough that I could take not breathing as well, then, [it's worth it]," she tells Audacy's Katie Neal.

In addition to limiting the function of her diaphragm, Underwood is willing to let her feet take a beating, as well.

"This time I feel like my shoes don’t have to be as comfortable as I’ve needed them to be in the past," she adds.

Much like her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency shows, it sounds like the audience will be treated to several outfit changes throughout the show.

"Everything has to be quick-change-able, not too complicated," Underwood reveals. "I don’t want things to be super-super tight when I’m singing just because it makes it harder to breathe but, who needs air?"

Her Denim & Rhinestones Tour launches on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 43-date trek will feature Jimmie Allen as direct support and will run through March 17. Underwood says fans can look forward to some surprises along the way.

"There’s a lot of things we’re doing that we haven’t done before,” she hints. "I feel like we’re in such a good creative space ... I feel like everybody has really just upped their game. We’ve been rehearsing lately and kind of adding new flavors to songs we’ve been playing for a really long time. Just kind of keeping things fresh and exciting."

This year, Underwood has been doing some unexpected things while performing on stage. She lowered from the ceiling sitting on a hoop while singing "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean at the ACM Awards — and who could forget her acrobatic silks routine for "Ghost Story" while performing for the CMT Music Awards?

