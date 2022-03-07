Jason Aldean + Carrie Underwood Perform ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at 2022 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood provided an impressive performance of the heart-pounding duet "If I Didn't Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7).

Aldean began the song behind a grand piano, delivering the opening lyrics of the chart-topper to the audience as they eagerly awaited his duet partner to make her entrance. And she certainly did, with Underwood arriving on a circular trapeze of sorts to sing her part in a leather miniskirt, much to the delight of the audience. The two finished off the song alongside each other, smiling and joining hands at the conclusion of the performance.

"If I Didn't Love You" was nominated for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year in 2022, and it ended up winning Single of the Year.

Although Aldean has performed and attended the ACMs for years, the 2022 ceremony marked the first time he was given the duty of introducing another artist's performance. Prior to the ceremony, Aldean told Taste of Country that the prospect of reading a teleprompter made him a little nervous.

"If you see me up there squinting, it's because I can't see," he admitted. "I'm that guy on my phone with the largest font you can get, because I can't see it anymore. I need Lasik."

The 2022 ACMs took place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The show streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, marking the first time the awards show has aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network.

Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

