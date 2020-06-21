Carrie Underwood is no slacker when it comes to giving credit to her loved ones—as often as she can. So it comes as no surprise this Father's Day (June 21) that the superstar made sure the two most important dads in her life got a proper shout-out on social media.

"How blessed am I to have 2 amazing fathers in my life?" Underwood captioned a photo collage, which featured a beautiful photo of her father Stephen walking her down the aisle at her wedding, a shot of him holding one of her beloved dogs, and two pictures of husband Mike Fisher playing with the couple's young sons.

Underwood addressed her dad first. "You think I'm strong. You think I'm fearless...even when I'm at my weakest," she wrote. "You always see the best in me when I can't. I want to be the girl you think I am."

To Fisher, Underwood included sentiments from their boys Isaiah (5) and Jacob (1), citing their love and admiration for him. "[They] want to be just like you," she expressed. "I can think of no better example of what a father's love should look like."

Underwood and Fisher have been giving their personal brand of family advice of late via their online series Mike and Carrie: God & Country, in which they special moments in parenting and the lessons they hope to instill in their two sons, particularly around their Christian faith.