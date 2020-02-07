Carrie Underwood Shares First Peek at Her New Book, ‘Find Your Path’

Carrie Underwood is offering fans a tease of her new book, which she just got the first copy of.

The superstar singer turned to Instagram to give a blink-and-you'll-miss-it peek inside Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life via a Boomerang video that shows off the hard cover and the first page.

In the clip, Underwood opens the cover to reveal the introductory page that at quick glance shows the headline "Introduction, fitness should be simple" written on a light pink page, followed by a body of text.

"Got my first copy of #FindYourPath! So exciting! #Fit52Lifestyle," Underwood writes in the caption.

More About Carrie's New Book:

Former tourmates Maddie & Tae and Hannah Mulholland of Runaway June were among those to share their excitement in the comment section, along with Lindsay Ell and countless other fans.

Find Your Path shares Underwood's journey to personal wellness, including details of her fitness routine known as Fit52 that's carried out through 52 weeks over the course of a year. It will also tackle more personal matters, such as the pressures that come with life in the limelight. Underwood previously unveiled the cover in a December 2019 Instagram post.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year," Underwood describes of the Fit52 program.

Find Your Path will be available on March 3, one week before Underwood's 37th birthday.

