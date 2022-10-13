Carrie Underwood spoofed the very spoofable introduction to the TV show Full House, and at least one of the show's stars loved it. The singer's new TikTok video finds her and her band adding just the right amount of cute to surprise moments in front of a camera.

Longtime fans of Underwood's live show will recognize several bandmates, including guitarist and band leader Ed Eason, guitarist Chad Jeffers and bassist Mark Childers (who set her up with husband Mike Fisher many years ago). If you saw her in Las Vegas, you saw Elizabeth Chan on drums, but Seth Rausch looks to be behind the kit for the Demin & Rhinestones Tour, which begins this weekend.

"Back for another season of Full Bus starting this Saturday! Meet the cast!" Underwood captions the video.

Full House actor Jodie Sweetin liked the video so much she left a comment on Underwood's TikTok and ported the video to her own Instagram page, where she wrote, "This is so cute!! Thanks for the shout out @carrieunderwood. I think you almost have as many people on your bus as we had in that house."

The ABC comedy Full House aired from 1987 to 1995. Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner on a show that is remembered as the epitome of cheesy '90s sitcoms. The opening them found the family doing typical family things, but maximizing enjoyment or tendencies. The running sequence that begins Underwood's video could have been ripped from the Season 1 intro, which finds the Tanner family running toward the camera in a park.

Jimmie Allen will open Underwood's new tour, which begins in South Carolina and wraps on March 17 in Washington.

