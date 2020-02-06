They all had baby faces, and we're not talking about the kids at St. Jude. Classic pictures of country stars like Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley with patients are the ultimate Throwback Thursday memory.

Even Trace Adkins looks like a young whippersnapper. Squint hard to find Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney in the same picture. Faith Hill, Brad Paisley and Clint Black are a few others, and they're all smiling! St. Jude Children's Research Hospital isn't just a happy place now. That's the mood set by founder Danny Thomas nearly 60 years ago, and the energy has been passed forward by multiple generations in the years since Randy Owen (pictured twice) founded Country Cares in 1989.

From Feb. 6-7, Taste of Country will assist more than a dozen country radio stations in raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a webathon/radiothon. Nearly $9.2 million has been raised during the previous five joint efforts, with much more raised from other TSM stations later in the year. If you'd like to donate, check here for various options.