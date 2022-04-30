Carrie Underwood is on a theatrical kick. First, she lowered from the ceiling on a circus ring at the ACM Awards, and then she did a complex silks routine during her performance at the CMT Music Awards. Now, she's swaying on a floral swing on stage in the music video for her new single, "Ghost Story."

In the "Ghost Story" video, Underwood plays a stage performer who continues to haunt her old flame long after their breakup. In the day, he sees her ghost in her trailer, on stage in an empty theater, and even in his own bedroom. At night, he drowns his sorrow until sleep finally takes over.

Filmed at the historic Los Angeles Theatre, "Ghost Story" is both a haunting and whimsical video that also — true to Underwood form — features some stunning and dreamy outfits. From her beaded, red velvet outfit reminiscent of a circus ringleader, to a classic denim-and-rhinestones combo — which is a nod to her new album, Denim & Rhinestones — Underwood serves up look after look after look. Don't miss the bedazzled black jumpsuit with thigh-high slits at the end.

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer is gearing up to release her new album on June 10. "Ghost Story" is the lead single, and she has also shared a second song called "Crazy Angels" from the project.

Denim & Rhinestones is the first full country album for Underwood since Cry Pretty arrived in 2018. Over the last few years, the eight-time Grammy Award winner released a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior. The latter won her a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album in 2022.

Although Underwood has not announced tour dates for 2022, she does have several festival dates dotted across the calendar throughout the summer.