Carrie Underwood is not slowing down the previews ahead of her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones. “Crazy Angels” is the latest offering that just dropped, and it’s a stadium-ready singalong hit waiting to happen.

Underwood wrote the song with her producer David Garcia and Lydia Vaughn, and the jubilant track is reminiscent of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," Martina McBride’s “This One’s for the Girls" and more.

While not sonically identical, “Crazy Angels” is a similarly fun ladies’ party jam that celebrates what makes them “one of those crazy angels.”

Opening the song with a candid warning, Underwood sings, “I'm a walking contradiction, baby, don't you try to figure me out / Got Holy Ghost conviction confliction when the sun goes down / You know where to find me on a Sunday morning / But tonight, I come with a whiskey warning.”

Anthemic drumbeats and vibrant bass licks then kick in on the chorus as she proudly proclaims, “Guess I'm one of those crazy angels / Tilted halo with a neon shine / Call me one of those crazy angels / Even good girls wanna have a good time / Heaven knows I'm flying low tonight.”

“Crazy Angels” is the latest preview from Underwood’s ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, due out on June 10 via Capitol Records/UMG Nashville. Underwood co-produced the 12-track collection with frequent collaborator David Garcia, and the project will include its lead single "Ghost Story" and title track, both of which are out now.

“We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work," Underwood says in a press release.

“These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way," she adds. "I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist."