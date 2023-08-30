Carrie Underwood played a full set and then came back out to join headliner Guns N' Roses in Nashville on Saturday night (Aug. 26). Pictures find the country singer and her rock counterpart fully immersed in sweat and song.

The Nashville concert at Geodis Park was the third of three shows Underwood agreed to play with GNR in 2023. Fans got an early preview when she brought singer Axl Rose to her stage in L.A. earlier this year. The two have traded appearances for over a year now, but this run of dates marked their first official tour together.

After an 18-song opening set that leaned heavy on rock covers (if you have not seen her perform Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll," you're missing out), Underwood returned to the stage twice. She joined Rose for "Sweet Child O'Mine" but then came back again for the show-closing "Paradise City."

Afterward, the full band took a bow:

Look for Underwood to resume her Las Vegas residency next month. In addition she'll appear on Sunday Night Football to sing the opening theme once again.

Guns N' Roses will keep chugging away on tour, with dates through mid-October.