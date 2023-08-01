Carrie Underwood Returning to &#8216;Sunday Night Football&#8217; in 2023

Carrie Underwood Returning to ‘Sunday Night Football’ in 2023

Danny Ventrella/NBC

Carrie Underwood will return to Sunday Night Football in 2023 to sing the show's opening theme for an 11th straight year. Her new NFL intro will lead into a game featuring the team she rooted for growing up.

  • The new show open for Sunday Night Football on NBC will debut on Sept. 10 before the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants.
  • Underwood will once again perform an updated version of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," a song based on rocker Joan Jett's hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You."
  • In previous years, Underwood has talked about driving from Oklahoma to Dallas to watch the Cowboys play.

A preview of the new show open will broadcast during NBC's Hall of Fame Game on Thursday (Aug. 3). It's the pre-season opener, but for country fans, a first chance to get a look at what the singer has been up to.

This year's Sunday Night Football opener shot at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where Underwood performs an ongoing residency. The concert footage will be spliced with an announced surprise element.

Underwood took the Sunday Night Football slot from Faith Hill starting with the 2013 season. She's used "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" for most of the next 10 seasons, save for two years of "Oh, Sunday Night" (based on "Somethin' Bad," her duet with Miranda Lambert) and one with an original called "Game On."

Peacock is the place to stream Sunday Night Football, TV's No. 1 primetime show for the past 12 years.

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-'American Idol' Home

Carrie Underwood invested her money wisely after winning American Idol in 2005. One of her first big purchases was a 3,099-square-foot home in the well-to-do Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Underwood paid $384,000 for a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom stone and stucco home in a private gated community.

The house features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but while it's very nice, it's certainly not the kind of home you'd picture for a budding country superstar. Underwood wound up being a huge success right out of the gate with her debut album, Some Hearts, and she sold the home in Franklin for $372,500 in 2007, when she purchased the Brentwood mansion that she would later share with her husband, Mike Fisher.
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country