Carrie Underwood will return to Sunday Night Football in 2023 to sing the show's opening theme for an 11th straight year. Her new NFL intro will lead into a game featuring the team she rooted for growing up.

The new show open for Sunday Night Football on NBC will debut on Sept. 10 before the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants.

Underwood will once again perform an updated version of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," a song based on rocker Joan Jett's hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

In previous years, Underwood has talked about driving from Oklahoma to Dallas to watch the Cowboys play.

A preview of the new show open will broadcast during NBC's Hall of Fame Game on Thursday (Aug. 3). It's the pre-season opener, but for country fans, a first chance to get a look at what the singer has been up to.

This year's Sunday Night Football opener shot at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where Underwood performs an ongoing residency. The concert footage will be spliced with an announced surprise element.

Underwood took the Sunday Night Football slot from Faith Hill starting with the 2013 season. She's used "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" for most of the next 10 seasons, save for two years of "Oh, Sunday Night" (based on "Somethin' Bad," her duet with Miranda Lambert) and one with an original called "Game On."

Peacock is the place to stream Sunday Night Football, TV's No. 1 primetime show for the past 12 years.

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.