Carrie Underwood to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Underwood has yet another stellar notch to add to her career belt: She'll be receiving a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame this month on Sept. 20.

Underwood's star will mark the 2,646th star on the storied tract, and she'll be honored in the category of Recording. The ceremony will take place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of the historic Capitol Records building, at 11:30AM PT.

Helping to unveil the star will be Simon Cowell, who was a judge when Underwood won the 4th season of American Idol, and Brad Paisley, with whom Underwood will co-host the CMA Awards for the 11th consecutive year in November.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be live-streaming the event exclusively on the Walk of Fame's official site for fans who are unable to attend.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame includes a considerable amount of country music stars among its famous blocks, ranging from vintage artists from the '60s all the way up to modern legends such as Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Tim McGraw, and Brooks & Dunn.

The superstar is poised to release her brand-new album Cry Pretty on Sept. 14, just days ahead of her honor in Hollywood.