Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, turned to social media to ask followers for help in recovering his truck after it was stolen on Wednesday night (June 10) during a trip to Canada.

The native Canadian and former NHL hockey player and member of the Nashville Predators posted to Instagram on Thursday (June 11), sharing a picture of an older brown Ford pickup truck and writing, "My truck was stolen last night in Edmonton Alberta. If you see this truck anywhere please DM me or contact Edmonton police! It’s a 1975 ford f250 crew cab! Thanks."

Fisher added the hashtags #stolentruck, #edmonton, #f250 and #alberta to his post.

Fisher originally hails from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, and he began his career in the NHL as a member of the Ottawa Senators, with whom he played for years before trading to the Predators in 2011, a year after he married Underwood.

The couple have most recently been in quarantine together with their two sons in Nashville, where Underwood has given a series of at-home performances. She's also documented some of the ups and downs of quarantine life with her family, including some roughhousing between her husband and sons, and the couple filmed a PSA about the importance of staying home and observing social distancing guidelines.

Most recently, Underwood and Fisher launched a new web series titled Mike and Carrie: God & Country, in which they share stories from their life and Christian faith. The couple also recently celebrated Fisher's 40th birthday, which Underwood marked by teasing her husband, who is three years older than her.

