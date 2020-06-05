Carrie Underwood didn't let it slip that Mike Fisher's birthday on Friday (June 5) is his 40th. The singer shared a few moments with her former hockey pro husband on Instagram, including a video of her teasing him and her delicious morning present.

The 37-year-old Underwood laughs as she tells her husband happy 40th birthday. "Is that funny?" he asks, smiling.

"Yeah, but won't be in three years for me," she replies.

Forty may be the age some say is "over the hill" or "old," but Fisher appears to be still in great shape since retiring from the NHL in 2018. The couple also have two young kids to keep them active, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

Also on Instagram Stories Underwood shares that she made her husband his favorite breakfast: Crock pot french toast. There's a picture of that delicacy alongside a portion of berries on his breakfast plate in the above video.

A compilation of pics of Fish through the years can also be found on Underwood's newly-formed TikTok page:

While 2020 was meant to be a slower year for Underwood, she's stayed busy with the release of a new book, a new documentary and the announcement of a new Christmas album. She also joined TikTok and dove in with intimate moments from her household and some savage dancing.

Fisher and Underwood married on July 10, 2010 after two years of dating. He recently took to his own social media to celebrate a big day for her: Mother's Day.