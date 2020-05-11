Mike Fisher praised wife Carrie Underwood and his own mother in a sweet Mother's Day post to Instagram on Sunday (May 10). The former hockey player also shared pictures of the singer with their two boys.

The first picture finds Underwood with baby Jacob, smiling contently in a hay field last fall or winter. The third photo finds her tickling Jacob as Isaiah — who looks just like his father — watches from the couch. Finally, Fisher shares a picture of himself with his mother, Karen Fisher, before adding an Instagram Story that finds Jacob bringing his mother red roses.

"Beautiful, Fun, loving, kind, faithful, nurturing and competitive," he writes in the caption. "Just a few words to describe the most important women in my life. Love you! Happy Mother’s Day!"

Underwood later posted her own Instagram photo.

The 37-year-old shared a picture of her mother, Carole, before two more of a Mother's Day card Isaiah and Jacob made her.

"How am I so blessed to be able to call this woman 'Mom,' and to have the two sweetest boys call me by the same name," she writes. "Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and to all the mothers out there. May your breakfasts be in bed, may your mimosas be bottomless and may your babies shower you with hugs and kisses!!! Thank God for MOMS!!!"

Like everyone, the couple have been quarantining with family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Underwood has shared occasional pictures on Instagram and Twitter, but mostly kept a low profile aside from appearing in a music video for the New Kids on the Block and performing during the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special in early April.

Musically Underwood's currently single is "Drinking Alone" from her Cry Pretty album. According to her website, her next live show is slated for July 23 in California.