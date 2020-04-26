New Kids on the Block's "House Party" is the heartwarming video the world needs right now.

Carrie Underwood is one of the band's many famous friends enlisted for the upbeat video for the song that's all about spreading positivity during this time of self-isolation. NKOTB's Donnie Wahlberg teamed up with Danish production team Deekay Music to write the spirited collaboration with fellow '90s icons Boyz II Men and Naughty by Nature, along with American Idol Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks and hip hop hit maker Big Freedia, centered around the idea of making the best of being at home.

Accompanying the song is a lively music video featuring appearances by the singers, along with special guests including Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls, The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and more who are all throwing the ultimate party in their respective homes.

Wahlberg sets the tone by opening the video with a voiceover that says, "We gotta remember that in the worst of times, we can make the best of times." What follows is the house party of every '90s kid's dream, Wahlberg turning his abode into a blacklight filled club, flanked by two dancers wearing Cookie Monster costumes.

His brother Mark Wahlberg also appears, letting his daughters take the spotlight as they dance around the kitchen. Scherzinger follows suit, dancing around her home with a feather duster in hand while superfan Underwood throws a dance party in her room, singing along to such lyrics as "House party/ Let's get it started / Cause we've waited long enough for some fun / Stay home," while rocking an NKOTB T-shirt. Everyone gets in on the fun, inviting family members to dance along, but the video ends with a sweet, somber message as Donnie holds up a series of T-shirts that read "I Miss Blockheads," "I Miss Hugs" and finally, "I Miss Everyone 2021."

"People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day we will do that," Wahlberg says of being "inspired" to write the song. "All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”

Proceeds from the song will go to No Kid Hungry, which is helping vulnerable children around the country have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underwood has been a longtime fan of NKOTB's, even taking the stage at their 2017 show in Nashville to sing happy birthday to member Jordan Knight.

See American Idol Contestants Then and Now