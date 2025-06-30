Carrie Underwood was out tending to her garden over the weekend, when all of a sudden she was caught in a giant swarm of bees.

Underwood took to her Instagram Stories to show her 13 million followers across the world what can happen on a lazy Sunday (June 29) while picking blueberries in Tennessee — you can be overwhelmed by insects.

Underwood was picking blueberries from her private blueberry orchard when the bees overtook one of the bushes. She'd picked about 8 gallons of the berries at that point — imagine how many she could have gotten if the bees hadn't joined her!

The "Southbound" singer had enough courage to get close and see where they'd landed, and she even said that, "maybe we can catch them tomorrow if they're still there."

Perhaps she's planning to start harvesting honey for her family, too?

The superstar spends her time off work in her garden, growing food for her family, as well as tending to her crew of farm animals — and her kids, Isaiah and Jacob too, of course.

She'll have plenty of time to focus on fall planting this year, as there are only three live dates on her calendar: One in August, one in September and one in October.

