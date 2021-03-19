Carrie Underwood Ends an Impressive ACM Awards Record

Carrie Underwood fans who are feeling snubbed by ACM Awards voters may find solace in an impressive piece of statistical data. She set the bar for most consecutive artist-award nominations.

Miranda Lambert actually tied Underwood with 15 straight ACM Female Artist of the Year nominations in 2021, so technically the "Drinkin' Alone" singer set the mark one year ago. The next closest is Loretta Lynn, who had 11 straight in the category.

Outside of the female category, Alabama's run of 13 straight Vocal Group of the Year (or equivalent) nominations stands out. Little Big Town's active streak of nine straight is next in that category, followed by the Oak Ridge Boys and Rascal Flatts with nine and eight, respectively.

Kenny Chesney leads the men with 10 consecutive Male Artist of the Year nominations. He's followed by Merle Haggard, who once had nine, and Alan Jackson, who notched eight. Luke Bryan doesn't make the Male list, but he's a part of an even more esteemed record, one he could hold on his own in 2022.

The "One Margarita" singer has nine straight Entertainer of the Year nominations, and that ties him with Garth Brooks and Alabama for most. Chesney's eight come next in that category.

The last time Underwood wasn't nominated in the Female category was before her time on American Idol, when Gretchen Wilson won. The 38-year-old has won three Female Vocalist (2007-2009) and three Entertainer of the Year awards.

