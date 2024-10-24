Carrie Underwood is not only a huge country superstar, she also runs a popular fitness brand, Fit52.

It's not a reach to say Underwood has been noticed for her sculpted legs for as long as she's been performing — fans often comment on her toned limbs and beg for her workout routine.

Finally, she's peeling back the curtain on her leg workout.

A video shared on her page and Fitness 52's starts out with the "Before He Cheats" singer telling us that she gets a lot of people that ask her about her leg day workout.

She admits it's a little intense.

She then takes fans slowly through the moves so they can try her routine at home, too. Watch for yourself:

After pushing past pleasantries, Underwood snaps into focus and says, "Grab a set of dumbbells and let's get to work!"

She grabs her dumbbells and holds them at shoulder height while she does some squats. Her assistant does the abridged version, for the beginners. She calls it the "Squat Pulse."

Next, she goes into a bend-and-snap type of move, called "Touchdowns." It involves some jumping around with arm movement that looks like it would be a nightmare for anyone who is just starting out.

Intense is right!

Then comes the "Bulgarian Split Squat," where Underwood puts a leg on the workbench behind her, with her dumbbells on her shoulders, and gets to squatting.

That then turns into the "Bulgarian Deadlift." Don't ask.

Next come the "Bench Toe Taps" — these involve some jumping and alternating legs, adding in some cardio.

Once you finish up with that, your nightmare is over, and you'll definitely be feeling the burn.

But that's what it takes to have Carrie Underwood's legs! She'll show off her stems live in person in Las Vegas in April 2025 when she kicks off the final run of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

