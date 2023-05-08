Carrie Underwood Might Not Have Married Her Husband, If Not for One Thing

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

We all fell in love with Carrie Underwood back in 2005, when she won Season 4 of American Idol. The proof of that is her winning countless ACMs, CMAs and Grammys, and selling more than 80 million records to date.

But how did Mike Fisher, Underwood's husband, get her to fall in love with him?

"Persistence" Underwood admits with a giggle during her recent first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Pressed for details, the country star points to her bassist, Mark Childers, behind her — he actually introduced her to her then-future hubby. Childers goes on to detail how he was very protective of Carrie, and Mike was trying to meet her backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, the biggest stage in country music.

“He wanted to meet Carrie behind stage at the Opry and I didn’t allow it, but, he kept trying for about a year and finally did at a meet and greet," the bassist explains.

In the interview — which you can watch below — Underwood goes on to talk about how her husband is a fighter and never gives up.

"Just Google Mike Fisher hockey fights and you'll see why he is secure in his manhood," she says.

She reveals more details about her early stages of their relationship, saying how they met once, then talked on the phone for months before ever having a first date. The star insists that she and Mike aren't big talkers, so the fact that they spent so much time on the phone meant something was clicking.

Underwood and her husband made it through some of their busiest days professionally, as he was playing in the NHL and she was touring as a country star, but they made it work. Now, they both enjoy their downtime in between her tours, on their property, where she enjoys growing fruits and vegetables, tending animals, and of course, raising their children.

The couple is very involved in philanthropy work, too — and they have their hands in more than 30 charities!

Underwood just finished her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. No word on when new music will come our way from her, but she will be featured in a duet on Cody Johnson's upcoming album in 2023.

