Mike Fisher ‘Grateful’ for 9 Years of Marriage to Carrie Underwood

After starting their day with a morning horse ride, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher rounded out their ninth wedding anniversary with a date night. Fisher shared the moment — and his feelings about his and Underwood's nine years together — with fans on Instagram.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!" Fisher writes underneath a selfie of the couple on their anniversary date. "Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood!! Time sure does fly."

Just for good measure, Fisher also shared a photo of himself and Underwood on their wedding day, July 10, 2010. They're dressed up for the occasion — him in a tux, her in her wedding gown — dancing and sharing a smile. "She used to think I was funny," Fisher writes.

Mike Fisher, Instagram

After meeting in 2008 and getting engaged in 2009, Underwood and Fisher were married in 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Ga. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and even the then-American Idol judges helped celebrate the couple's special day.

These days, the Fishers are a family of four: Their first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher (who's got a bit of riding experience of his own already), was born in February of 2015, while their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, arrived in January of 2019.

Underwood wrapped up the first leg of her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour in late June. She's off for the summer, but will pick the trek back up again in early September. Get tickets here.

