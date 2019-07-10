Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are celebrating nine years of marriage in 2019. To mark the occasion, the couple started their day with a romantic ... horse ride?

On Instagram on Wednesday (July 10), Underwood shared a collection of selfies featuring the couple on horseback. According to her caption, she and Fisher spent the morning of their anniversary on a ride — and took too many selfies, if her hashtag choice is to be believed!

In March, Underwood and Fisher added a new equine member to their family: a horse named Bojangles. He's Fisher's first horse, in fact; when Bojangles joined the family, the former NHL hockey player admitted that he always wanted a horse of his own when he was growing up in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

Watch Carrie Underwood's All-Time Best Live Vocals!

After meeting in 2008 and getting engaged in 2009, Underwood and Fisher were married on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Ga. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and even the then-American Idol judges helped celebrate the couple's special day.

These days, the Fishers are a family of four: Their first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher (who's got a bit of riding experience of his own already), was born in February of 2015, while their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, arrived in January of 2019.

Underwood wrapped up the first leg of her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour in late June. She's off for the summer, but will pick the trek back up again in early September.