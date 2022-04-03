Carrie Underwood has rarely looked happier than she did walking the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet with husband Mike Fisher. Not every photo of the couple in this red carpet gallery finds a blushing country singer, but each is a snapshot of love.

The singer was up for two awards at the Grammys on Sunday (April 3), but she walked the red carpet knowing she won one (Best Roots Gospel Album) and lost one (Best Country Group/Duo Performance). Later she'll perform "Ghost Story" — no doubt wearing a different gown — but pre-show she was escorted by her husband, who donned a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Underwood's Grammy Awards dress was also a Dolce & Gabbana. A flowing gold gown was topped by a crystal, spaghetti strap bodice. People shares that she let diamond chandelier earrings from De Beers dangle from her ears. It was a new look for a woman who always manages to choose something both daring and elegant for red carpet cameras.

See more photos of Underwood posing solo and with Fisher below. Additional photos of other country stars on the Grammys red carpet can also be found below, including Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen and more. Chris Stapleton won two awards prior to the start of the Grammys during the Grammy Premiere ceremony.

