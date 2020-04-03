Parents everywhere have been finding new ways to keep their kids busy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are no exception.

The country music superstar recently shared a funny clip of her retired hockey player husband practicing turkey calls with the couple's eldest son, Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The hilarious bonding moment, captured in the Instagram video below, shows the father and son sporting T-shirts while working on their mouth calls over a lunch of miniature sandwiches. After Fisher does his call, Isaiah is quick to follow, and even tells his dad that his squawk is "better."

Underwood has been a pro at staying productive while in self-quarantine, but fans shouldn't expect to find her mastering her yelp anytime soon. In fact, she admits that she finds her family members' act of producing turkey calls pretty annoying.

“You’re annoying at it, both of you!” the "Southbound" singer can be heard (jokingly) telling her husband of nine years and her 5-year-old son in the clip.

"Lunchtime lessons. Anyone else deal with this? #annoying," she writes in the caption of the post.

Underwood may not be too intent on shouting out turkey calls with her boys, but that hasn't stopped her from spending time with her loved ones. Last month, the singer — who is also a mom to 1-year-old son Jacob — posted a series of photos on social media of her baking cookies and muffins with her two boys.

Most recently, Underwood and Fisher have been coupling up on their workouts and sharing PSAs. A video message on social media urges fans to "stay home as much as possible" to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Do your part. Stay apart," the two said in unison in the video re-posted to Underwood's Instagram page from the Nashville Predators' Instagram page on Wednesday (April 1). "God bless you guys."

See Country's Best (and Worst) American Idol Audition: