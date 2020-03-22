Carrie Underwood is making the most of her time indoors, as the world continues to quarantine and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The country superstar and New York Times bestselling author, who recently celebrated her 37th birthday, turned to Instagram to update fans on all of the ways she’s been keeping her and her family busy during the global pandemic.

First, Underwood shared an adorable Instagram story that features her bonding with her 1-year-old son Jacob, whom she shares with her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher. As Pop Culture reports, the photos show the pair making Underwood’s health-conscious dessert item of choice – dark chocolate almond butter pumpkin muffins.

“Hurry up, muffins!” Underwood captioned a photo that features Jacob peering into the oven while the mouth-watering muffins begin to rise.

Carrie Underwood via Instagram

The mother of two and Jacob also tackled an old family cookie recipe.

“If Grandma Jean’s ginger cookies can’t save us during coronageddon… I don’t know what will!” Underwood lightheartedly wrote, alongside a snapshot that shows an entire spread of ingredients lined up on the countertop.

Carrie Underwood via Instagram

Underwood is among the country stars who find themselves at loose ends after canceling upcoming shows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused almost every major arena tour slated for 2020 to postpone or cancel outright.