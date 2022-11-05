Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a stunning estate in Ottawa in his home country of Canada when they first married, and pictures show a spectacular residence that's both luxurious and rustic.

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and as PopCulture.com reports, they set about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury home on 11 acres of beautifully wooded land.

The front door steps into a two-story great room highlighted by a stunning two-story stone fireplace, with soaring windows providing lots of natural light. The second story overlooks the great room, which flows naturally into a gourmet kitchen with a dining table.

There's also a separate, more formal dining space, and while the vastness of the spaces and the high-end finishes give the house a lavish feel, the combination of wood floors and stone accents throughout the house give it an earthy touch, as well.

The master suite includes a separate fireplace and a massive master bathroom with a clawfoot tub, an oversized walk-in glass shower and his-and-her sinks, and there are also his-and-her walk-in closets. The other bedrooms are also well-appointed suites with sweeping rural views.

The home's other top-flight amenities include a media room with its own bar and snack area, a pool table, a home gym, a wine room and more. The exterior of the home features a triple garage, as well as a multi-level back deck that includes a fire pit and a hot tub and affords stunning views of the woods from every angle.

Underwood and Fisher lived in the house during the early years of their marriage before ultimately relocating back to Nashville, where she had purchased her first home after she won American Idol in 2005. According to PopCulture, the Ottawa property sold in 2017 for $1.95 million.

They bought another lavish mansion in an upscale area of Music City, and they stayed there until in 2019, when they sold it after moving to their new dream home, an even larger mansion that they built on an entirely private piece of land in a rural area outside of Nashville.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside of Carrie Underwood's former Ottawa mansion, and keep scrolling to see pictures of the home she purchased right after American Idol, as well as pictures of her previous mansion in Nashville.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Breathtaking Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, owned a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb called Brentwood. The 7,000-square-foot mansion features a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. That house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017.

The couple sold the luxurious home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, after they moved into the massive dream home that they had spent several years building from scratch.