Carrie Underwood was every bit the proud wife on Saturday night (July 22), as her husband, former professional ice hockey centre Mike Fisher, was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Underwood, Fisher and their two kids attended the ceremony, which took place at the state's Sports Hall of Fame inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

"Congratulations, babe!" Underwood wrote, sharing a photo of herself and Fisher attending the ceremony as well as another shot of Fisher holding his new trophy.

"So proud of you!!!" she continued. "I can think of no one more deserving! Glad me and the boys could celebrate you and your accomplishments ... #blessed."

According to the Tennesseean, Fisher — who is the former captain of the Nashville Predators — learned that he was going to join the Hall back in February, during his former team's home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

“Since Mike’s arrival in the Volunteer State, he has worked to make the state better in every way. From his on-ice contributions to his philanthropic work across the region, Mike Fisher has made an indelible mark on the state of Tennessee,” Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Brad Willis said in a statement when it was announced that Fisher was joining the Hall. “Mike was part of a Predators team that captivated the state, and we are excited to honor his career with induction into the Class of 2023.”

Other 2023 inductees into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame include baseball coach and former pitcher Steve Smith, the late Bristol Motor Speedway co-founder Carl R. Smith and Olympic Gold medal-winning track and field star Tianna Madison.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, Fisher played for the Ottawa Senators before transferring to the Nashville Predators in 2011. He and Underwood have been married since 2010, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, were born in 2015 and 2019, respectively.