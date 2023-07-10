Carrie Underwood started a sweet new chapter when she said "I do" to Canadian former pro ice hockey player Mike Fisher on July 10, 2010.

The couple met backstage at one of Underwood's concerts in late 2008, and Fisher popped the question the following year. By the time she got married, Underwood, then 27 years old, was already a bona fide country star: She'd won American Idol in 2005, put out three hit studio albums and earned the title of ACM Entertainer of the Year — twice — by 2010.

Fisher and Underwood's wedding was lavish and fairy tale-esque. The ceremony took place at Greensboro, Ga.'s Ritz-Carlton Lodge and Underwood wore a custom-designed Monique Llhuillier gown with crystal-embellished silk organza flowers, according to People. She also rocked a 40-carat diamond and white gold tiara which Fisher gave her as a gift.

Other aspects of the wedding were equally personalized: Butternut squash ravioli was available as a vegetarian option, since Underwood herself is a vegetarian, and the cake was vanilla with vanilla buttercream frosting — the country singer's favorite flavor.

Underwood is also a noted animal lover, and her dog Ace was in attendance at the wedding, wearing crystal-embellished pink tuxedo.

Since they got married, Underwood and Fisher have been one of country music's best-loved power couples, and Fisher often accompanies his superstar wife to awards shows, events and show dates. They initially split their time between Nashville and Fisher's home base of Peterborough, Ontario, but in 2011, Fisher was traded to the Nashville Predators, and the couple took up residence in Music City full-time.

They welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah, in late February of 2015. Three years later, in August 2018, Underwood revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, also opening up the difficult road to completing her family of four: She said that she'd first gotten pregnant in 2017 but suffered a miscarriage, and went on to experience multiple more miscarriages over the next year.

Underwood and Fisher's second son, Jacob, was born in January 2019. Underwood occasionally shares snapshots at home featuring her family of four, and both boys attended her Las Vegas residency in late 2021.