Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! While both of her sons are now officially potty trained, her youngest son, Jacob, was in the middle of his training in 2022. Being a country music sensation, Underwood was not home to witness all of his progress, including the milestone of using the toilet by himself for the first time.

So, she sent him a video.

Thanks to the power of technology, Underwood was still able to celebrate her son's win, and she's sharing the clip with fans to enjoy. She recently discovered the video in her camera roll and had to post it for the world to see.

"Jakey-Boo, good job! Way to go," she squeals in the video, giving her son a thumbs up from a dressing room in an undisclosed location. "You went pee-pee in the potty, yay! Good job, baby. I'm so proud of you. That makes Mommy so happy. Good job. Woo-hoo!"

Underwood's "mom voice" is on full display, and she allows it go higher and higher as the video goes on.

Although we didn't get to see a reaction from her son watching the video, how could anyone not feel proud of themselves after receiving Underwood's encouragement here?

The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer has two boys with her husband Mike Fisher: Isaiah, 7, and Jacob — or Jake — who recently turned four with a Spiderman-themed birthday party.

After enjoying some time off for the holidays season, Underwood is set to hit the road again soon: The second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour will pick up on Feb. 2, with Jimmie Allen once again providing direct support. The trek will wrap on March 17.

This summer, she'll return to Las Vegas for a handful of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency dates. Those will run through December at Resorts World Las Vegas.