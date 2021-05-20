After working with Needtobreathe's Bear Rinehart on her recently released gospel album, Carrie Underwood is returning the favor. The country superstar teams up with the rock band on their brand-new single, "I Wanna Remember," released on Thursday (May 20).

Needtobreathe explain "I Wanna Remember" as "a nostalgic track and takes you back to the moments you never want to forget." Throughout the song, Underwood acts as sixth member of the group, seamlessly taking lead on the second verse and adding harmonies throughout.

"We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music ... We felt like [Underwood's] small-town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song," Needtobreathe continue. "As soon as we got into the studio, we felt a connection with her, as if she was a long-time member of the band. Having someone with her talent and spirit sing on the song is an absolute honor for us."

Adds Underwood, "I have been a huge fan of Needtobreathe forever ... Needless to say, I was thrilled when he and the band invited me to be a part of their new project. I love the song and have had the best time getting to know and sing with these amazingly talented guys."

"I Wanna Remember" is one of 12 songs on Needtobreathe's forthcoming new album, Into the Mystery, due out on July 30. Underwood isn't the project's only special guest, either: The song "Don't Throw All the Good Things Away" features lauded songwriter and Highwomen member Natalie Hemby, while Switchfoot's Jon Foreman appears on "Carry Me."

On Underwood's gospel album My Savior, Rinehart sings on "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus." He's one of several special guests on the record, which dropped just before Easter.

In addition to Rinehart on vocals and guitar, Needtobreathe are bassist and vocalist Seth Bolt, keys player and vocalist Josh Lovelace, drummer Randall Harris and guitarist Tyler Burkum.