Carrie Underwood’s Staggering Net Worth Is Incredible!
Carrie Underwood has built one of the most successful careers in contemporary country music over the last 20 years, so it's no surprise that she is wealthy.
But you might be surprised at just how wealthy she actually is.
What Is Carrie Underwood's Net Worth?
According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Underwood's net worth is a staggering $120 million.
How Did Carrie Underwood Earn Her Fortune?
Most of Underwood's wealth comes from her enormously successful musical career, but she has also diversified her financial interests over the years.
Underwood has appeared in movies and on television, and she's also written a book, launched a successful clothing line, earned a number of high-profile endorsement deals, booked a successful residency in Las Vegas and more, adding considerably to her bottom line.
How Much Money Does Carrie Underwood Make on American Idol?
Underwood's net worth is only going to go up from here.
According to various reports, the country superstar is earning between $10 million and $12.5 million in her current role as a judge on American Idol's Season 23, so she'll be adding quite a bit more cash to her pile — especially if she signs on for additional seasons.
Underwood launched her career by winning American Idol in 2005, and she is the most successful former contestant in the history of the show, according to various reports.
Will Carrie Underwood Release New Music Now That She's on American Idol?
Underwood's most recent hit was a duet with Cody Johnson, "I'm Gonna Love You," in 2024.
She has not yet revealed plans for new music; however, her role as a judge on American Idol only requires a few months out of each year, so she should have plenty of time to still pursue recording and touring.
