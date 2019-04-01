Carrie Underwood isn't working out for another but herself. The superstar gave some inspiration to fans in Instagram photos shared on Sunday (March 31), in which she's without makeup, red-faced and laying on the floor post-workout.

"When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! (sorry, total mom joke)," she jokes in a post that ends on a more serious note:

"Sending out lots of weekend love to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!"

Underwood recently became a mother of two — she gave birth to her second son, Jacob, on Jan. 10, 2019, and her older son, Isaiah, recently turned 4 — but seems to be making time to reclaim Carrie the individual. The sweaty pink tank she's wearing for her workout has the line, 'I'm doing this for me,' screened on — a phrase which Underwood says is "basically my motto these days!"

In between raising kids, maintaining her new home and prepping for her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour, Underwood has been getting fit and sharing candid thoughts with fans.

"I’m going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately," the "Love Wins" singer admitted in a similarly honest Instagram post on March 19. "I just want to feel like myself again ... for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

However, she acknowledges that her body goals aren't her most important focus right now, adding: "As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal."

Underwood is due to perform at the ACM Awards on April 7, and it sounds like she'll walk the red carpet. Her Cry Pretty 360 Tour launches on May 1 with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June — and presumably, her family — in tow.

