Carrie Underwood is set for an upcoming awards show performance that's probably going to be pretty different from what her county fans normally get to see. The country superstar is slated to perform at the Latin American Music Awards on April 15, taking the stage with Spanish singer David Bisbal.

Underwood teamed with Bisbal to release a duet titled "Tears of Gold" in December of 2020. The sweeping pop song features Underwood singing in Spanish for the first time ever, and in a post to social media on Thursday (March 25), Underwood shared her excitement at the chance to perform with Bisbal on the broadcast.

"Thrilled to be performing at the 2021 @latinamas with @davidbisbal!" she writes. "Don’t miss the show on April 15 at 7pm/6c on @telemundo."

Underwood added the hashtag #LatinAMAs to her post.

"Tears of Gold" appears on Bisbal's En Tus Planes deluxe album. released in December of 2020. During a virtual press event in December, Underwood said her participation on the track made her brush up on the Spanish skills she learned in high school, and she's interested in learning more of the language.

"I did, and am continuing to do so," she said. "I did take Spanish in high school, [and] I took Spanish in college. I feel like having a musical brain can lend itself to being able to learn another language. Ever since being able to work with David, that's something that's kind of reignited a little bit of that desire in me. So I have been trying to remember what I learned and build on it."

Underwood has been staying musically busy during the pandemic. She released her first-ever full Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020, and she is slated to release her first full gospel album, My Savior, on Friday (March 26).

