Carrie Underwood just wrapped her Reflection residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and she wanted to do something good with some of the money she earned.

The superstar gave $1 from every ticket sold for for her residency to Make-a-Wish America, to the tune of $236,844.

Carrie Underwood CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com loading...

Per Underwood's record label, Universal Music Group, the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer made the donation on behalf of all the fans who have attended Reflection over the past few years. Make-a-Wish has been granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980.

The donation comes at a fitting time for the organization, as April is World Wish Month and 2025 marks the 45th anniversary of Make-a-Wish.

Underwood has been involved with the organization as a WishMaker for roughly 20 years. Celebrities can make themselves available as a WishMaker as soon as they rise in fame and someone would make their wish to meet them.

On the last night of her Reflection residency, the country star did something extra special, in addition to presenting Make-a-Wish with a hefty check. The Grammy winner had an extra special reunion with former Make-a-Wish child Noel Miller, whom she met through the organization in 2008 ,when he was just 12.

Noel is now 28, and he came out onstage to join Underwood to sing "All American Girl."

Underwood's Reflection residency will go down in history for numerous reasons. To date, she has the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country music artist. That is a huge accomplishment in entertainment, and a a historic milestone on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

The fact that a star that shines as bright as Underwood's still takes the time to not only to grant wishes, but to hand-deliver and donate a quarter of a million dollars, is just the cherry on top of the pie that makes this all-American girl one of our favorites.

