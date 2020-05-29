Carrie Underwood is a savage. No, she's not literally savage, but she can dance to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion with the best of them.

Underwood — who is new to the social media platform TikTok, but adapting quickly — along with her makeup and hair artist Melissa Schleicher, lets loose to the viral hit song by the Houston rapper while mimicking TikTok’s specific routine for "Savage." (The dance originated on the platform and launched 'challenge' for others to learn the original choreography by Keara Wilson, spread wide by Megan Thee Stallion.)

Underwood proves that a mama of two can still roll those hips, swinging along to the lyrics: "I'm a savage (yeah) / Classy, bougie, ratchet."

With a mask covering the lower half of her face, Schleicher doesn't seem to pick up the dance moves as fast as Underwood, but she makes the perfect backup dancer.

The singer, 37, knows she much older than the teenagers who are the majority of TikTok users — but that's okay.

"We know we are not, in fact, savage," Underwood writes on top of the video, poking fun at herself and acknowledging that she may not be as hip and cool as she once was.

In addition to her "Savage" routine, the "Cry Pretty" singer shared an adorable throwback video on TikTok — a 'glow up,' if you will — showing pictures from when she was younger, leading up to her American Idol win and throughout her booming career.

"I was a little girl in Checotah, Oklahoma with a big dream of being a country singer," Underwood writes on the video. It's a sweet reminder of not only where she came from, but also an encouragement to anyone else out there chasing a dream.

