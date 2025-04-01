On the latest episode of American Idol, Carrie Underwood was asked about her favorite movies. Her response made Luke Bryan a tad bit nervous.

A contestant on stage asked the "Before He Cheats" singer what her three favorite films of all time are. As Underwood began to answer, she had a big smile on her face, as if she knew what she was about to say was going to surprise people.

"Probably Halloween," she said.

The curious contestant was instantly shocked to learn that happy-go-lucky Underwood has a dark side. Bryan was, too.

"It's Carrie's dark side," he chimed in.

But she wasn't done there — the Grammy-winning country star continued, adding two more horror movies to her 'favorites' list.

"A Nightmare on Elm Street, I've seen all of them," Underwood said. "The Alien franchises."

The contestant had to cut her off, saying: "I really wouldn't have guessed this from you."

We tend to agree — and so does Bryan, who admitted of his co-worker, "I'm scared to sit by her at this point."

How dark does it go? Does Underwood also watch shows like Dexter or other series about serial killers? Does she wake up in the morning thinking about horror?

It's clear Bryan doesn't want to find out the answer to those questions — we could practically see him scooting his chair a little further away from Underwood now that he's questioning what she might be capable of.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET now that Hollywood Week is here.

