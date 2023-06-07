Carrie Underwood’s SiriusXM Channel Launching Friday

Carrie Underwood has confirmed she'll launch a new venture on Friday (June 9). Her fans say she'll also reveal another.

The "Out of That Truck" singer will flip the switch on Carrie's Country at 7:45PM ET on Friday. When the new SiriusXM channel (channel 60) was announced, it promised to "highlight her friends, favorites, and influences — new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond."

Carrie's Country will replace Outlaw Country, which moves to Channel 62 (per the SiriusXM website). Several other channels also looked to have been shuffled to make room for her.

Underwood will launch Carrie's Country live from Sirius XM's Music Row Happy Hour at Margaritaville Cafe in Nashville.

A pre-recorded Town Hall special with Underwood will air at 9PM ET.

All Carrie's Country programming will also simulcast on SiriusXM's The Highway from 8PM to midnight.

The new satellite radio channel may not be all Underwood has planned for Friday. On Tuesday, she held her annual fan club party at the Grand Ole Opry and admitted she played new music as part of the show. On social media, several fans claiming to have been there say that she's going to drop the deluxe version of her latest Denim & Rhinestones album on Sept. 22.

The new project will include six songs, including one called "Take Me Out," coming on Friday.

Friday's events seem to mark the end of Underwood's CMA Fest week. She's not listed as one of the performers on the main stage at Nissan Stadium in 2023.

