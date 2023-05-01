Carrie Underwood Is Launching Her Own SiriusXM Channel, ‘Carrie’s Country’

Get ready to go on a musical journey with Carrie Underwood. The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer is the latest country artist to curate her own SiriusXM channel, called "Carrie's Country."

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” Underwood says in a statement announcing the news on Monday (May 1). “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

According to SiriusXM, Underwood's channel will "highlight her friends, favorites, and influences — new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond."

As a big fan of classic rock, there's sure to be plenty of hair band hits, as well. The network promises that Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and the Rolling Stones will be a part of the lineup.

Like most curated channels, Underwood will be sharing the stories behind her own music, career and her life as she spins the music of others. The year-round channel will have monthly-themed shows, as well as morning workout playlists and late-night jam sessions.

Here are some features fans will hear on "Carrie's Country:"

"Savior Sunday" — a full day of inspirational music including gospel and country tracks.

"Find Your Path" — a health and wellness segment featuring Underwood's trainer.

"Take the Wheel" — a special guest DJ takeover.

The SiriusXM channel is the latest step outside of Underwood's comfort zone. In 2022, she launched her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Reflection. The show has since been extended into Dec. 2023.

"Carrie's Country" launches in June.

Other country artists who are curating their own channels are Kenny Chesney with "No Shoes Radio" and Eric Church with "Outsiders Radio." Garth Brooks' "Garth Brooks Radio" wrapped up 2022 after six years on the air.