Garth Brooks Wraps Up ‘The Garth Channel’ After 6 Years

After six years of curating his own channel on SiriusXM, Garth Brooks will soon sign off of the airwaves. The Garth Channel will air its last piece of programming on Oct. 1 at midnight.

It not a sign of troubled waters, but rather the end of a chapter in the country singer's story.

“[The Garth Channel] sold a ton of tickets for us on the [arena] tour and a ton of tickets for us on the stadium tour and now the drive for what it was and what it stood for is coming to a close,” Brooks tells Billboard. “We plan this purposefully for all our stuff to be coming to a close here to see what our next step might be."

The "Friends in Low Places" singer launched the channel in September 2016, in the midst of his massive arena tour.

Those who have tuned in over the years have not only heard some of Brooks' biggest hits, but also a collection of songs and artists that influenced his career, or simply those that caught his attention. In fact, Billboard reports that Brooks' music was only played 25 percent of the time.

“The greatness was that you could hear Bruno Mars and Merle Haggard back to back and you heard two great artists with two totally different great kinds of music, and you liked them both,” the country icon notes, "So that was a sweet message to get across. I love that you heard Aretha Franklin with Adele and Tammy Wynette, and all of that worked."

On Mondays, the Grammy winner simulcasts a Facebook live video show called Inside Studio G, which will continue. The social media hangouts serve as a way for the star to connect with his fans and update them personally on what's going on in his career and life.

Although nothing has been confirmed, there is a possibility his radio channel could return one day, as the Oklahoma native says that the executives at SiriusXM have left the door open for him. As for The Garth Channel, a replacement has not yet been confirmed.

Brooks wrapped up his Stadium Tour in September, after five shows in Dublin, Ireland, during which he performed for more than 400,000 fans. He has yet to update country fans on his next musical endeavor, but he is working on opening his first-ever bar in Nashville. Friends in Low Places is coming soon.