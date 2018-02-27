Carrie Underwood celebrated son Isaiah's 3rd birthday with perhaps his most lavish cake yet!

Isaiah turned three years old on Tuesday (Feb. 27), but Underwood and husband Mike Fisher celebrated the occasion over the weekend. The singer shared a photo of the incredible Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cake on her Instagram page. Her good friend and cake making extraordinaire Ivey Childers designed the three-tiered pastry that features a miniature Mickey Mouse sitting in a little hot air balloon basket hoisted by a glove with the number "3" written on it. The extravagant scene also includes clouds, etchings of Mickey and even makeshift greenery at the bottom, making for a cheerful design. It's more a work of art than it is a cake, and Underwood thought so too!

"Too cute to eat (but we did anyway)! @iveycakestore did it again!!!" she writes in the caption. "Isaiah loved his Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cake! Thanks, @iveychilders for making my sweet baby happy."

The country star was clearly feeling the effects of her little one growing a year older — an emotional time for any parent. "I know, I know, he’s not a baby anymore ...but he’ll always be MY baby," she furthers, adding a sad emoji.

Underwood demonstrated a true act of kindness recently when she donated $10,000 to Justin Durrett, a police officer in her hometown of Checotah, Okla. who suffered serious injuries following a car accident. The singer has kept a relatively low profile since revealing that she had 40 stitches in her face following a rough fall down the steps of her home, but made a splash during the 2018 Super Bowl with her empowering song, "The Champion," which was also used for promotion during the 2018 Winter Olympics.