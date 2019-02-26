The Nashville Predators celebrated Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, on Monday night (Feb. 25), and the couple's son Isaiah dropped the puck to start the game.

The 3-year-old mugged for the camera and dropped the puck between the Preds' Roman Josi and the Edmonton Oilers Milan Lucic prior to the start of a game the home team would win 3-2 in a shootout. Fisher played eight season for the Predators and even returned after retiring once to play 16 games in 2018. He tells the Tennessean he's completely done now, but enjoys still being a part of the organization.

Isaiah is Underwood and Fisher's oldest son, and he will turn 4 on Feb. 27. They also have 1-month-old Jacob Bryan Fisher at home, their new home. Earlier this week the couple's Brentwood, Tenn., home went on the market for $1.45 million.

See Carrie Underwood's New House:

The new baby was born on Jan. 21, with the singer announcing a couple days later. She plans on taking the full family on tour with her when she begins with Runaway June and Maddie & Tae in May. She hasn't shared any photos of the baby since giving birth and has kept a relatively low profile on social media in the weeks since.

As for Fisher, it's not clear what his plans are now that he's retired. He spent 18 seasons in the NHL, beginning his career with the Ottawa Senators. He and Underwood were already married when he was traded to Nashville in Feb. 2011.